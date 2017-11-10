Lupita Nyong'o Slams Magazine for Retouching Her Hair: 'I Embrace My Natural Heritage'

Don't mess with Lupita Nyong'o's hair!

On Thursday, the Oscar winner shared a series of photos on Instagram that seemed to show that the Grazia magazine had retouched her image and removed her ponytail. Upon seeing the cover photo, Nyong'o spoke out against the publication in a lengthy caption.

"As I have made clear so often in the past with every fiber of my being, I embrace my natural heritage and despite having grown up thinking light skin and straight, silky hair were the standards of beauty, I now know that my dark skin and kinky, coily hair are beautiful too," she began. "Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfills me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are."