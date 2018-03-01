Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish and More Stars Dazzle in Colorful Ensembles at Pre-Oscars Gala

The Essence 11th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Gala was filled with an array of colorful ensembles!

Celebrating the leading ladies in Tinseltown at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Thursday, Lupita Nyong'o, Tiffany Haddish, Angela Bassett and more packed a punch in every shade of the rainbow.

Nyong'o rocked a black-and-pink multi-patterned Ronald Van Der Kemp frock with a plunging neckline, and the Black Panther star wasn't the only one who opted for a rosy hue.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Tina Knowles Lawson, La La Anthony and This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson showed off their curves in hot pink tones.

Getty Images

White was also a statement color, with Danai Gurira in a loose Loewe dress, Bassett in a stellar Yaniv Persy jumpsuit, and Sydelle Noel in a curve-hugging gown. Tessa Thompson also shimmered in a white and silver Ralph & Russo dress and, while Janelle Monae wore black, her chic LBD featured detailed white embroidery.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Looking red hot in bright cherry ensembles were Everything Everything star Amandla Stenberg, Star Trek: Discovery leading lady Sonequa Martin-Green and Parks and Recs actress Retta.

Getty Images

Bold hues was obviously a major theme of the luncheon, as shining bright in yellow were Orange Is the New Black star Adrienne C. Moore and Lila & Eva actresses Diarra Kilpatrick and Yolonda Ross.

Getty Images

There were a select few that opted for multi-color ensembles. Haddish arrived in a rainbow-inspired Alice + Olivia fringe creation, while Gabourey Sidibe looked picture perfect in a blue cocktail dress with splashes of orange. Insecure star Yvonne Orji dazzled in a mermaid-inspired sequin blazer over a black dress, plus Lena White looked sharp in a green-and-gold paisley suit.

Getty Images

ET chatted with Haddish at the event, where she got emotional over her breakthrough year and impact. Watch below for more.

