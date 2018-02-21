Lupita Nyong'o to Star In and Produce Big-Screen Version of Trevor Noah's 'Born A Crime'

Lupita Nyong'o loved Trevor Noah's memoir!

The Black Panther star confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday that she will be producing and starring in a film based on the Daily Show host's best-selling book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

"When I read @Trevornoah's 'Born A Crime,' I could not put the book down," the 34-year-old actress tweeted. "Excited to announce that I will be starring in and producing its feature film adaptation! #BornACrime."

Nyong'o will play Noah's mom, Patricia, in the Born a Crime film adaption, according to Deadline. Her life story is where the title of the book comes from, as Patricia was jailed and fined for giving birth to Noah, an interracial baby, under the rule of apartheid in South Africa.

While that sounds exciting, fans are still currently living in the glow of Nyong'o's newest film, Black Panther. ET talked to the actress at the film's Los Angeles premiere last month, where she expanded on how incredible it was to shoot the movie, as well as the sense of responsibility the cast felt to get it right.

"This is like nothing else we've ever seen," she said, noting some of the Marvel movie's beautiful set pieces. "To see this gorgeous, gorgeous waterfall, and drums playing, and everyone is in incredible costumes."

"I feel like there's been nothing like it, so of course that comes with deep responsibility," she continued. "There's been no rulebook for it. There have been many Marvel movies, but none like this."

