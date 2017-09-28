Lynda Carter Fires Back at James Cameron's 'Thuggish' 'Wonder Woman' Criticisms: 'You Poor Soul'

Lynda Carter is weighing in on James Cameron's derisive Wonder Woman remarks, and needless to say, the TV icon isn't having any of it.

Carter -- who famously played the Amazonian warrior princess in the live-action Wonder Woman television series from 1975 to 1979 -- took to Facebook on Thursday to call out the Avatar director for continuing to criticize the recent Wonder Woman film, as well as director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot.

"To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul," Carter wrote. "Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women--we are more than the sum of our parts."

"Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised," she continued. "This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron--because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So--STOP IT."