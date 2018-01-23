Macaulay Culkin Says He's 'Very Protective' of Goddaughter Paris Jackson

Macaulay Culkin admits that he'll talk about just about anything when it comes to his personal life, except when it comes to his goddaughter, Paris Jackson.

The 37-year-old actor was a guest on Marc Maron's WTF podcast this week, and got very protective when asked about his friendship with Michael Jackson's 19-year-old daughter.

Culkin -- who is godfather to all three of the King of Pop's children -- told Maron that he's "close with Paris," but added that he's not comfortable talking about her. "I'm going to warn you now, I am very protective of her so just look out," he said. "I am a very open book when it comes to things but like with her, she is beloved by me."

Maron responded, "I'm not looking for any dirt."

Culkin continued, "I’m just letting you know if we want to start going down that road it’s going to be a dead end, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much."

When asked simply how Paris is doing, the Home Alone star answered, "She’s tall, and beautiful and smart. It’s great."

Culkin did open up about his friendship with Michael Jackson, recalling that he met the singer when he was about eight years old and starring in the Nutcracker at New York City's Lincoln Center. "Funny enough, he actually came backstage with Donald Trump because they were really friendly back then," he said.

After Home Alone came out, Culkin said Michael reached out to him and his family, and they paid a visit to his Neverland estate in Los Olivos, California. "Seriously, he was my best friend for a good, fat stretch of my life," he said in praise of the late music icon. "It was a legitimate friendship."

Culkin added, "He was a kid himself. He liked being a kid with me and my brother."

While Culkin wasn't so keen on talking about Paris, the two have been featured on her Instagram a few times. In July, the two got tattoos of spoons.

Here's a look at their matching ink:

