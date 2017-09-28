Macklemore and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2-- Watch the Fun Announcement!
Congratulations are in order for Macklemore and his family.
The 34-year-old rapper is going to be a proud papa to baby No. 2 with wife Tricia Davis, he announced via Instagram on Thursday.
"Tricia is pregnant and today we are going to find out the gender of our child," he said in a short clip showing a ton of pink and blue balloons along with a special cake.
Despite the anticipation for the big reveal, his fans and followers didn’t exactly learn the sex of the baby when he cut in.
Instead, he pulled out a piece of paper to announce that he has added a second concert in his hometown of Seattle this December.
In the video, his wife, 2-year-old daughter Sloane and their family couldn’t help but erupt with laughter at Macklemore’s gender fake-out.
"Tricia really is pregnant, though,” he quipped at the end with a smile.
Macklemore and Davis welcomed their first child in May 2015 and said "I do" in June of the same year.
