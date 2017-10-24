Macklemore Reveals How His Daughter Broke the News to Him That His Wife Was Expecting Baby No. 2 (Exclusive)

Macklemore didn't tell his daughter that she'll be a big sister -- she told him!

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the rapper at CBS Radio's We Can Survive concert in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Saturday, where he revealed the "emotional" way he found out his wife was expecting baby No. 2.

"My wife gave [Sloane] the pregnancy test, put it in a fanny pack and said, 'Sloane has a present for you,' and she opened it, gave me the pregnancy test," Macklemore revealed. "She broke [the news] to me!"

"It was pretty crazy," he added. "I definitely got emotional and I was just in pure shock."