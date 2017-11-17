Macklemore Says He Keeps His Nude Painting of Justin Bieber in His Bedroom: ‘I’m Very Proud of It’

The erotic decoration was first acknowledged in a Rolling Stone feature about Macklemore in early 2016. After word of the painting surfaced, several sites tracked down the image.

“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house,” Macklemore explained on WWHL. “No one took it.”

But that doesn’t mean the portrait was unwanted by any stretch of the imagination.

“I’m very proud of it, and it’s become a huge headline. It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber dick pancake painting,’ and it’s part of my thing now,” he quipped. “So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare and if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down.”

Rapper T-Pain was also a guest on the show, adding of Bieber, “I mean, that question has to be burned in his brain. If I had a picture of anybody with pancakes over their dick, that would obviously be the start of the conversation.”

Fans of the erotic art can find it on Etsy along with several other celebrity breakfast food tributes.

