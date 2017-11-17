Macklemore Says He Keeps His Nude Painting of Justin Bieber in His Bedroom: ‘I’m Very Proud of It’
What a compliment?
Macklemore visited Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday and was, of course, asked about his iconic, albeit disturbing, painting of a nude Justin Bieber with pancakes balancing on his privates.
A fan asked if the 34-year-old “Corner Store” rapper had ever spoken to the 23-year-old pop star about his bizarre fan art. “Not about the painting, no,” Macklemore admitted.
The erotic artwork was first acknowledged in a Rolling Stone feature about Macklemore in early 2016. After word of the painting surfaced, several sites tracked down the image.
“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house,” Macklemore explained on WWHL. “No one took it.”
That doesn’t mean that he portrait was unwanted by any stretch of the imagination.
“I’m very proud of it, and it’s become a huge headline. It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber dick pancake painting,’ and it’s part of my thing now,” he quipped. “So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare at it if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down.”
MORE: Britney Spears Sells Her Painting to Robin Leach for $10,000
T-Pain was also a guest on the show, and had his own opinions about the painting. “I mean, that question has to be burned in his brain," the 32-year-old rapper said. "If I had a picture of anybody with pancakes over their dick, that would obviously be the start of the conversation.”
Fans of the erotic art can find it on along with several other celebrity breakfast food tributes.
