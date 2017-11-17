Macklemore Says He Keeps His Nude Painting of Justin Bieber in His Bedroom: ‘I’m Very Proud of It’

The erotic artwork was first acknowledged in a Rolling Stone feature about Macklemore in early 2016. After word of the painting surfaced, several sites tracked down the image.

“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house,” Macklemore explained on WWHL. “No one took it.”

That doesn’t mean that he portrait was unwanted by any stretch of the imagination.

“I’m very proud of it, and it’s become a huge headline. It’s like, ‘Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber dick pancake painting,’ and it’s part of my thing now,” he quipped. “So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare at it if I want to control my orgasm, just slow it down.”