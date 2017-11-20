'Madam Secretary's' Tea Leoni Breaks Down Meeting a Long-Lost Relative on 'Finding Your Roots' (Exclusive)
Tea Leoni is getting the full story on her family history.
The Madam Secretary star has long sought out the identity of her maternal grandparents, and on PBS’ Finding Your Roots, she’s finally getting those decades-missing answers.
In ET’s exclusive sneak peek from Tuesday’s emotional episode, the 51-year-old actress sees a picture of her maternal grandmother for the first time and breaks down crying as a result.
“Who’s that?” she asks, peering down at a simple black-and-white photograph of a young woman, before tears stream down her face as the life-changing revelation sets in.
“Gosh. She looks like my mom a lot. I mean, even the way she holds her head,” Leoni says in awe.
As she learns more about her grandmother, Leoni is stunned at the new information. “Wow, that is something. I was ready to have that question answered,” she says. Watch the heartwarming clip above.
Finding Your Roots airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on PBS.
