Maddox Jolie-Pitt Praises 'Fun, Funny' Mom Angelina as She Talks Year Full of 'Ups and Downs'

“I was trying to help wherever I could,” Maddox, who is the eldest of the six Jolie-Pitt kids, tells People. His 13-year-old brother, Pax, was also part of the production and an on-set photographer.

As for working with his mom, Maddox says, "[She’s] fun, funny, and easy to work with. She’s a wonder."

Jolie herself opens up to the magazine about overcoming the tough moments in her life, including her separation from Brad Pitt almost a year ago and putting her children -- Maddox, Pax, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – first.

“I have had my ups and downs. I guess I am a little bit stronger,” Jolie says. "We all have our difficult times, but as a mother, you also have a responsibility first and foremost towards the kids. They are going through their formative years and everything else comes second to that.”