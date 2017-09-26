Madonna Does Her Best Kim Kardashian Impression for Jimmy Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
Madonna got to show her silly side while hanging out with Jimmy Fallon during Monday's The Tonight Show.
The 59-year-old singer was totally down to play a game of "Lip Flip" with the late-night host, and had the audience cracking up when she did a brief impression of Kim Kardashian West.
WATCH: Madonna Hilariously Forgets the Words to Her Own Song in Selfie Video -- 'Still a Happy Girl'
When asked if she could impersonate the 36-year-old reality star entering a party, Madonna said in a higher pitched voice, "Hiiii!"
As for how she thinks Kim would sound leaving a party, she quipped, "Byeeee!"
The "Lip Flip" game also included Madonna and Fallon beat boxing some Run-DMC lyrics while having their mouths superimposed on each other's faces. On top of that, the "Material Girl" musician did her best British accent and also sang Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name."
The impersonation of Kim was all in good fun as Madonna is friendly with the mother of two and her husband, Kanye West. In 2015, she even declared to the New York Daily News, "Kanye is the new Madonna."
"Kanye is the black Madonna," she added. "We know, and recognize, that we have that in common. We're comrades in the envelope-pushing genre."