Madonna Gets Candid on 'Complicated' Adoption Process: 'I Would Cry Myself to Sleep'

Madonna admits that going through the adoption process with David, Mercy and the twins was not an easy one. When she first returned to London from Malawi with David in 2008, she was heavily criticized and felt hurt by what others were saying about her in a time that was supposed to feel special.

"Every newspaper said I kidnapped him," she recalls. "In my mind, I was thinking, 'Wait a minute. I'm trying to save somebody's life. Why are you all s**king on me right now?' I did everything by the book. That was a real low point for me. I would cry myself to sleep."