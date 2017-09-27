Madonna Makes Her Stand-Up Comedy Debut With Amy Schumer: 'What a Thrill!'

No matter what she's doing onstage, Madonna is always a natural.

On Tuesday night, the 59-year-old singer showed up with Amy Schumer to the Comedy Cellar in New York City, and put on quite a show.

"And the next minute, I was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar making my stand-up debut!" she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself onstage with the comedian. "What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry.🍒🍒🍒 Thank you, Amy!"