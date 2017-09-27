Madonna Makes Her Stand-Up Comedy Debut With Amy Schumer: 'What a Thrill!'
No matter what she's doing onstage, Madonna is always a natural.
On Tuesday night, the 59-year-old singer showed up with Amy Schumer to the Comedy Cellar in New York City, and put on quite a show.
"And the next minute, I was tagging along with @amyschumer at @nyccomedycellar making my stand-up debut!" she captioned a photo on Instagram of herself onstage with the comedian. "What a thrill. Finally busted my cherry.🍒🍒🍒 Thank you, Amy!"
Schumer was also proud of her famous friend's first stand-up routine, and let her Instagram followers know it. "We'd like to thank @nyccomedycellar for taking a chance on our new act," she wrote.
MORE: Jennifer Lawrence Has Night Out With Amy Schumer While Still Battling the 'Stomach Flu'
According to those at the Comedy Cellar during Madonna's stand-up debut, she wasn't the only big star in the room. Aziz Ansari, Jon Stewart, Louis C.K. and Pete Holmes also had some jokes to try out on the audience.
This wouldn't be the first time Schumer and Madonna have shared the stage. In 2015, the Snatched star joined the music legend's Rebel Hart tour, and even got spanked by her friend during a performance of "Unapologetic B**ch" at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
Last October, the two reunited again at Madison Square Garden when Madonna opened for Schumer. Some fans may say that this was the singer's real first stand-up show.
Check it out: