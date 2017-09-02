Madonna Reveals She's Moved to Portugal to Focus on New Movie and Music
Madonna has started her "next chapter!"
The 59-year-old singer revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she's moved to Lisbon, Portugal -- and has new projects in the works.
"The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making New Music!!! ❤️🇵🇹. 🎼🎤🎬🎥," Madonna wrote. "This will be the next Chapter in My Book! 📚📕📚📕📚♥️It's time to conquer the world from a different vantage point!!"
"I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! 🇵🇹♥️😂 👜!" she captioned another pic.
A rep for Madonna told the Associated Press on Saturday that she fell in love with Portugal after ending a tour there in 2004.
The singer's new movie, Loved, is her first directorial effort since 2011's W.E., and will be based on The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells by Andrew Sean Greer. Her new music, meanwhile, will be her first since the release of 2015's Rebel Heart.
