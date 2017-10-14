Madonna Wishes Daughter Lourdes Happy Birthday With a Sweet Around-the-World Tribute: Pics!
By
Madonna's love for her daughter crosses nations and borders.
The Rebel Heart singer wished Lourdes Leon a happy 21st birthday on Saturday with a three-part Instagram tribute.
"Whether you are In Cuba," the proud 59-year-old mother began, "Or in Kenya," she continued, "Or in our own backyard!! 😍😍😍 ❣️❣️😍😍❣️❣️😍😍. You are always in my heart ♥️♥️♥️🎉🎂!! Happy Birthday Lola. 💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋💋🌹🌹💋 La Princessa ♥️."
EXCLUSIVE: Madonna Reveals Her Twin Girls Just Started Listening to Her Music
Happy birthday, Lourdes!
Meanwhile, Madonna recently opened up about her twins, revealing that the five-year-olds just began listening to her music.
Watch the video below for more.