Madonna Wishes Daughter Lourdes Happy Birthday With a Sweet Around-the-World Tribute: Pics!

By Alex Ungerman‍
Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Madonna's love for her daughter crosses nations and borders.

The Rebel Heart singer wished Lourdes Leon a happy 21st birthday on Saturday with a three-part Instagram tribute.

"Whether you are In Cuba," the proud 59-year-old mother began, "Or in Kenya," she continued, "Or in our own backyard!! 😍😍😍 ❣️❣️😍😍❣️❣️😍😍. You are always in my heart ♥️♥️♥️🎉🎂!! Happy Birthday Lola. 💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋🌹💋💋🌹🌹💋 La Princessa ♥️."

Happy birthday, Lourdes!

Meanwhile, Madonna recently opened up about her twins, revealing that the five-year-olds just began listening to her music.

