Maggie Gyllenhaal Addresses Whether or Not She Has Taylor Swift's Scarf From That 'All Too Well' Lyric
Maggie Gyllenhaal is "in the dark" when it comes to Taylor Swift's missing scarf.
The 27-year-old singer's 2012 track, "All Too Well," is thought to be about the 39-year-old actress' brother and Swift's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, and in one lyric, she croons, "Left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you've still got it in your drawer even now."
On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Maggie was asked about the lyric and admitted that she's not sure what Swift is referencing in the song.
WATCH: Taylor Swift Tells Raunchy Story at Best Friend's Wedding After Being Booed By Fans at Ceremony
"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," she said. “What is this?”
After Cohen read aloud the lyric, Maggie responded, "I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible. I don’t know. I have been asked this before."
Fifty Cent joined The Deuce star on WWHL and also talked about Swift and what he thinks of her highly publicized drama and feuds. "I really don't care," he responded while playing the game "Does It Get 50 Bent?".
As for how Maggie's brother -- who briefly dated Swift in 2010 -- feels about the song that the GRAMMY winner allegedly wrote about him, he played coy during an interview with Howard Stern in July 2015. "Do I [have a song]? I don't know," he said when asked about the track. "[Taylor] is a beautiful girl."
Here's a look at Swift's latest track, "Ready For It":