Maggie Gyllenhaal Addresses Whether or Not She Has Taylor Swift's Scarf From That 'All Too Well' Lyric

Maggie Gyllenhaal is "in the dark" when it comes to Taylor Swift's missing scarf.

The 27-year-old singer's 2012 track, "All Too Well," is thought to be about the 39-year-old actress' brother and Swift's ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, and in one lyric, she croons, "Left my scarf there at your sister’s house/And you've still got it in your drawer even now."

On Tuesday's Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Maggie was asked about the lyric and admitted that she's not sure what Swift is referencing in the song.