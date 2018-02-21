Maisie Williams Claims She Knows How 'Game of Thrones' Ends -- and She Told Her Mother

Maisie Williams admits that it was pretty "surreal" to read the ending of Game of Thrones.

The 20-year-old actress portrays Arya Stark on the acclaimed HBO series, and shared on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live that she is privy to how everything will wrap up.

"If I told you, you'd be like, 'Ohhh,'" she said to host Jimmy Kimmel. "But if you watch it, you're like, 'Ahhhh.'"

Williams also revealed that in addition to her co-stars, she sent her mother, Hilary Pitt Frances, the final GoT scripts. As for whether she's allowed to give her mom the script, she confessed, "Probably not."

"My mother is the last person I would give those scripts to, literally the last person," Kimmel quipped.

In January, HBO confirmed that the eighth and final season of GoT will not air until 2019.

Williams' co-star and onscreen sister, Sophie Turner, also shared this news in a December interview with Variety.

"I feel this sense that everything is over Game of Thrones-wise," she said. "I have nothing to lose right now, because I don’t have Game of Thrones anymore. I’m kind of born again, because I’m at a different stage of my career now -- not necessarily at a higher level, I just find myself at a different version of my career. So I’m going to try my hand at everything."

