Maisie Williams Confirms Bridesmaid Gig at 'Game of Thrones' Co-Star Sophie Turner's Wedding to Joe Jonas

They play siblings on Game of Thrones, but in real life, Sophie Turner has shown the ultimate sign of sisterhood with Maisie Williams -- asking her to be a bridesmaid at her upcoming wedding to Joe Jonas!

“Oh, I already got it,” Williams confirmed to Radio Times, when asked if she was bidding to be a bridesmaid at the nuptials. “It’s very exciting. It’s kind of bizarre though.”

Williams, who plays Arya Stark, also shared that Turner is waiting to wrap filming on the latest season of Game of Thrones before diving into wedding planning.

But that doesn’t mean her mind isn’t abuzz with ideas!

“We’re waiting until the season’s done, until we get into any of that, but I think she’s already letting her little heart wonder and imagine,” Williams said.

Williams also shared her hopes to work with Turner beyond Game of Thrones.

“We’re sort of in the same world with X-Men, so I think it’d be a missed opportunity if we didn’t purely because we just have so much fun,” said the actress, who stars in 2019’s The New Mutants, while Turner appears in this year’s installment, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. “It would just be a really great atmosphere with us on set.”

In the meantime, the girls have wedding fun to share!

Turner and Jonas were first linked together in late 2016. They adopted a puppy together in September and announced their engagement the following month.

See more on the cute couple below.

