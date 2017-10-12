Makeup Artist Annamarie Tendler Claims Ben Affleck Groped Her at a 2014 Party: He 'Grabbed My A**'

Another woman is claiming Ben Affleck once inappropriately touched her.

On Wednesday, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, claimed that Affleck groped her during a 2014 Golden Globes party. Tendler made the accusations on Twitter, following the actor's apology to actress Hilarie Burton. Burton claimed Affleck groped her while she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live.

"I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a** at a Golden Globes party in 2014," Tendler claimed. "He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack."

"I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?" she continued to claim. "Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again."