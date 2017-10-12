Makeup Artist Annamarie Tendler Claims Ben Affleck Groped Her at a 2014 Party: He 'Grabbed My A**'
Another woman is claiming Ben Affleck once inappropriately touched her.
On Wednesday, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, claimed that Affleck groped her during a 2014 Golden Globes party. Tendler made the accusations on Twitter, following the actor's apology to actress Hilarie Burton. Burton claimed Affleck groped her while she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live.
"I would also love to get an apology from Ben Affleck who grabbed my a** at a Golden Globes party in 2014," Tendler claimed. "He walked by me, cupped my butt and pressed his finger into my crack."
"I guess he tried to play it like he was politely moving me out of the way and oops touched my butt instead of my lower back?" she continued to claim. "Like most women in these situations I didn't say anything but I have thought a lot about what I'd say if I ever saw him again."
ET has reached out to Affleck's rep for comment.
Affleck made headlines on Wednesday, when he was criticized by a fan for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein -- whom he's worked with on multiple films, including his big break, 1997's Good Will Hunting -- amid the multiple sexual harassment claims against the studio mogul.
Referring to Affleck, the Twitter user wrote, "He also grabbed Hilarie Burton’s breast on TRL once. Everyone forgot though."
Burton then responded, "I didn't forget," before tweeting video of a promo for a TRL special, where she candidly talks about the alleged incident.
Affleck apologized, tweeting, "I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize."
On Wednesday, a source close to Affleck told ET, "Ben has done things in the past in jest that could be seen as over the top or inappropriate, but he would never intentionally hurt or harass anyone."
ET also interviewed Canadian reporter Anne-Marie Losique on Wednesday, who defended the 45-year-old actor after a sexually suggestive interview with him from 2004 resurfaced.
"I have to put it in context. I did many interviews like that with Ben Affleck," Losique said, who wanted to make it very clear that she was "not at all" the victim. "So, the day I did that particular interview, it was a bit as usual, I would say, in the sense that we would have this game going on and it was strictly for the cameras, while the cameras were on."
"He was actually very proper and we talked about many things," she said of Affleck's persona behind the scenes. "He's very knowledgeable about French culture, Quebec politics, etc. [During these interviews] there was nothing improper. I went in, chatted a little bit, then we did this thing on camera and then I went out. So, there was nothing else. It didn't lead to anything. I did not go to his room or anything like that."
