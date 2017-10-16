Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Have a Stylish Double Date With Brother Val and Jenna Johnson -- Pics!
Double date!
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd posed for pics with Maks' brother Val and his girlfriend, Jenna Johnson, on Sunday night, as they enjoyed a stylish night out at Craig's restaurant in Los Angeles.
Love was definitely in the air for Maks and Peta, who both shared some major PDA pics to Instagram.
"The Hunkiest of Husbands," Peta wrote, while her fellow Dancing With the Stars beau quoted lyrics to Shuggie Otis' "Strawberry Letter 23" on the snap he shared.
MORE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Snap of Wife Peta and Son Shai Taking a Nap: Pic!
How sweet!
It makes sense Maks and Peta are still doing what lovers do, just months removed from their wedding day this past July.
Watch the video below to see what the dancing pros remember as their favorite moment from the big day.