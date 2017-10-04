Maksim Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Vanessa Lachey For 'DWTS' Absence: 'I Take Full Responsibility'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is taking "full responsibility" for his actions.
The 37-year-old dancer, who did not perform with Vanessa Lachey during this week's Guilty Pleasures-themed night on Dancing With the Stars due to "personal issues," took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to his partner and confirm that he will be back in the ballroom next Monday.
"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues," he wrote in a series of tweets. "I take full responsibility for my absence... and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa."
"We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!" he added.
The tweet comes just one day after he posted a pic of Lachey dancing with Alan Bersten to his Instagram. Bersten filled in as Lachey's partner in Chmerkovskiy's absence, just like he did last season when Chmerkovskiy suffered a calf injury while rehearsing with Glee star Heather Morris.
"Thank you @alanbersten for doing a great job stepping in for me.....again!" he joked. "#DWTS."
A source previously told ET that Chmerkovskiy skipped the show due to an ongoing conflict with the former Total Request Live host.
"They were acting like they had great chemistry, when really they were just faking it to seem more likeable to the fans," the source said. "Things got heated between the two this week ... it was nothing specific, just little disagreements that escalated."
