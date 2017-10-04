Maksim Chmerkovskiy Apologizes to Vanessa Lachey For 'DWTS' Absence: 'I Take Full Responsibility'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is taking "full responsibility" for his actions.



The 37-year-old dancer, who did not perform with Vanessa Lachey during this week's Guilty Pleasures-themed night on Dancing With the Stars due to "personal issues," took to Twitter on Wednesday to apologize to his partner and confirm that he will be back in the ballroom next Monday.

"As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues," he wrote in a series of tweets. "I take full responsibility for my absence... and want to apologize to my partner Vanessa."

"We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!" he added.