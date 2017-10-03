Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Silence After Skipping 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is ready to head back to the ballroom. Well, sort of.

The Dancing With the Stars pro missed Monday's performance with Vanessa Lachey due to "personal issues," and on Tuesday thanked Alan Bersten for filling in for him.

"Thank you @alanbersten for doing a great job stepping in for me.....again! #DWTS You're definitely relieved of your duty starting this week," Chmerkovskiy originally wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of his season 25 partner and Bersten.