Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Silence After Skipping 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is ready to head back to the ballroom. Well, sort of.
The Dancing With the Stars pro missed Monday's performance with Vanessa Lachey due to "personal issues," and on Tuesday thanked Alan Bersten for filling in for him.
"Thank you @alanbersten for doing a great job stepping in for me.....again! #DWTS You're definitely relieved of your duty starting this week," Chmerkovskiy originally wrote on Instagram alongside a pic of his season 25 partner and Bersten.
Though, minutes after posting the image, he removed his comments about Bersten not having to step in for him this week.
A source tells ET that Chmerkovskiy actually refused to rehearse with Lachey this past week due to the two not getting along. According to our source, both Lachey and Chmerkovskiy are "stubborn, strong-willed people," and it was obvious from the beginning that they were going to "butt heads." The source also claims the pair has been faking their seemingly close relationship.
The source says their issues "erupted" this past week, resulting in Chmerkovskiy's refusal to rehearse with Lachey in preparation for Monday's episode.
"It was nothing specific, just little disagreements that escalated," the source says.
However, the source notes that Chmerkovskiy will be back next week.
The 37-year-old pro did keep his original tweet he posted, which read, "New week! VEEEEERY excited for @DancingABC new dance studio and new dance with @VanessaLachey ! Can’t wait to be back at the Ballroom!"
Additionally, a DWTS spokesperson tells ET, "Maks and Vanessa are returning to rehearsals and will be dancing together on next week's show."
