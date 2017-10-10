Maksim Chmerkovskiy Praises 'DWTS' Partner Vanessa Lachey: 'They Can Say What They Want'

Sounds look there's no more trouble in the ballroom for Vanessa Lachey and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

After an emotional rumba on Monday night for the "Most Memorable Year" week of the competition, Chmerkovskiy wrote a heartfelt Instagram post about his partner and their performance.

"Everything I ever want for my partners is literally what @vanessalachey has brought to the dance floor last night," he began. "Raw, unapologetic, real emotion expressed through a beautiful dance."

The dance was inspired by the Lachey family's difficult third pregnancy, and it struck a chord with the dancer.