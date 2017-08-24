Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He's 'Excited' to Return to 'DWTS' With Peta Murgatroyd: 'We Just Wanna Have Fun'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is ready to be back in the ballroom!
The 37-year-old dancer is officially returning as a pro for season 25 of Dancing With the Stars, and will once again be competing against his wife, Peta Murgatroyd. During his Good Morning America interview live via satellite from Los Angeles on Thursday, Chmerkovskiy said he's excited to get back to work on the show.
"Who me?" he joked, when asked if he's "ready" to compete against Murgatroyd. "Who's competing against anyone? Don't instigate … I have a lot of stuff to deal with so, please, let's just chill. This is going to be a beautiful show, everybody's going to be friends."
"No, we're excited," he added, saying he and Murgatroyd had an "amazing summer" with their 7-month-old son, Shai. "Since last season ended, we got back into, sort of like, enjoying Shai's little moments, and these moments are incredible. Every day something new happens that is just fascinating, that makes you not want to leave the house."
As many of their fans know, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy competed on season 24 of DWTS just two months after the arrival of their first child.
"How much Dancing With the Stars last season helped both of us, Peta, physically, and myself as well … it really helped us out," Chmerkovskiy explained. "I think coming back this season, we're coming back with the same sort of approach. We just wanna have fun, we just want to be a sort of family doing stuff together."
"Shai's now a certain age where he recognizes certain things," he added. "He dances to some commercials that just stop him in his tracks and he just starts to wiggle. So, I want him to do this when he watches Mommy and Daddy on TV."
During the interview, Chmerkovskiy was joined by Alan Bersten, who will be competing as a pro for the first time when DWTS returns to ABC on Monday, Sept. 18. He was formally a troupe dancer and got a chance to fill in as a temporary pro last season when Chmerkovskiy suffered a calf injury during rehearsals that forced him to take a break from the show.
"It feels amazing to finally get my shot," Bersten said. "Last season I got to fill in with Heather [Morris] for Maks, so it's nice to have Maks by my side and help walk me through my first interview [as a pro]."
Chmerkovskiy chimed in, telling GMA he's "really proud" of Bersten.
"It's been a longer journey [for him] than most of us who jumped from the troupe and onto the show so, I'm very proud of him," he said. "He's done a phenomenal job last season standing in for me with Heather, and Heather was not an easy partner to just jump into and help out. This is a very well deserved job."
In addition to Chmerkovskiy, Murgatroyd and Bersten, fan favorite Mark Ballas will also be returning after two seasons off.