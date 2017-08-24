Maksim Chmerkovskiy Says He's 'Excited' to Return to 'DWTS' With Peta Murgatroyd: 'We Just Wanna Have Fun'

"Who me?" he joked, when asked if he's "ready" to compete against Murgatroyd. "Who's competing against anyone? Don't instigate … I have a lot of stuff to deal with so, please, let's just chill. This is going to be a beautiful show, everybody's going to be friends."

"No, we're excited," he added, saying he and Murgatroyd had an "amazing summer" with their 7-month-old son, Shai. "Since last season ended, we got back into, sort of like, enjoying Shai's little moments, and these moments are incredible. Every day something new happens that is just fascinating, that makes you not want to leave the house."

As many of their fans know, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy competed on season 24 of DWTS just two months after the arrival of their first child.

"How much Dancing With the Stars last season helped both of us, Peta, physically, and myself as well … it really helped us out," Chmerkovskiy explained. "I think coming back this season, we're coming back with the same sort of approach. We just wanna have fun, we just want to be a sort of family doing stuff together."