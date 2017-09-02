Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Dancing With the Stars' Rehearsal

Last season, Chmerkovskiy suffered a calf injury during rehearsals with his partner, Glee star Heather Morris. In video of the injury, he gives an audible cry of pain in the middle of their jive routine and says "something went down."

The dancer was sidelined for a month and later returned to finish the competition. During his time off, Chmerkovskiy kept his fans updated on his recovery.

