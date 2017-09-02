Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of 'Dancing With the Stars' Rehearsal
Maksim Chmerkovskiy is ready to get back to the ballroom!
The 37-year old Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video of his rehearsal as he gears up for the upcoming 25th season -- though it might be tougher than he thought.
"T H E R A P Y Rehearsals are so tough already, gotta @theragun myself all over the place 🤜🏼💥🤛🏼 🎥: MY NEW @dancingabc PATNA! 🤐," Chmerkovskiy captioned his clip, which shows him using a muscle treatment device to massage his thighs and legs. At times the dancer appears to be in pain as he looks at his partner, who is filming the video.
Last season, Chmerkovskiy suffered a calf injury during rehearsals with his partner, Glee star Heather Morris. In video of the injury, he gives an audible cry of pain in the middle of their jive routine and says "something went down."
The dancer was sidelined for a month and later returned to finish the competition. During his time off, Chmerkovskiy kept his fans updated on his recovery.
