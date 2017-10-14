News

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Snap of Wife Peta Murgatroyd and Son Shai Taking a Nap - See the Pic!

By Alex Ungerman‍

Maksim Chmerkovskiy knows what love looks like.

The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a photo to Instagram on Friday night, admiring his wife Peta Murgatroyd's sweet moment of slumber with the couple's 9-month-old son, Shai.

"....and nothing else matteredm" the 37-year-old dancer wrote. "#GoodNight #MyHeartBeat."

How adorable!

And the mother-son bond between Peta and her baby is already showing! Watch the video below for what Peta told ET about her son recognizing her face on TV during DWTS.

