Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Sweet Snap of Wife Peta Murgatroyd and Son Shai Taking a Nap - See the Pic!
By
Maksim Chmerkovskiy knows what love looks like.
The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a photo to Instagram on Friday night, admiring his wife Peta Murgatroyd's sweet moment of slumber with the couple's 9-month-old son, Shai.
"....and nothing else matteredm" the 37-year-old dancer wrote. "#GoodNight #MyHeartBeat."
MORE: Peta Murgatroyd Shares Adorable Video of Son Shai Walking: 'Childproofing Has Begun'
How adorable!
And the mother-son bond between Peta and her baby is already showing! Watch the video below for what Peta told ET about her son recognizing her face on TV during DWTS.