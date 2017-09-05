Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shares Video of Son Adorably Climbing Up Stairs With Mom Peta Murgatroyd
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son, Shai, turned eight months over Labor Day weekend, and his dad couldn't be more proud.
The Dancing With the Stars pro shared a video on Monday of baby Shai climbing up the stairs with the help of his mommy.
"We're eight months today, but I swear this kid is already stronger and smarter than some grown ups I know!" Chmerkovskiy captioned the video. "Keep climbing my son! Mommy and daddy always got your back! #babyChmerkovskiy @petamurgatroyd #TfuTfuTfu"
Back in May, ET spoke exclusively with Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Murgatroyd, 31, about how parenthood was treating them.
"I don't think you can stay the same person," Murgatroyd said. "I think once you have a baby it changes your whole life, your whole world, in a good way. But there's nothing sexier, there's nothing more beautiful than seeing your man fall in love with your child even more every day. It's the best."
