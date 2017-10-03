Maksim Chmerkovskiy Skipped 'DWTS' Due to Issues With Vanessa Lachey 'Erupting,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Looks like there's trouble in the ballroom for Vanessa Lachey and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Lachey danced with pro Alan Bersten on Monday night's DWTS, after he surprisingly stepped in for Chmerkovskiy. Co-host Erin Andrews said Chmerkovskiy's absence was due to a "personal issue."

A source tells ET that he actually refused to rehearse with Lachey this past week due to the two not getting along.

According to our source, both Lachey and Chmerkovskiy are "stubborn, strong-willed people," and it was obvious from the beginning that they were going to "butt heads." The source also claims the pair has been faking their seemingly close relationship.

"They're both super competitive and know how to 'turn it on' as performers," the source adds.