Maksim Chmerkovskiy Teases New 'Dancing With the Stars' Ballroom Dance With Vanessa Lachey -- Watch!
There's no resting for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey!
The dancing duo is busy rehearsing for their second week performance on Dancing With the Stars.
On Tuesday, Chmerkovskiy teased a clip on Instagram of what fans can expect next week from Team Babies and Ballroom.
"A snippet of what our Ballroom night is going to look like!" the 37-year-old dancer wrote. "I'm so proud of @vanessalachey for delivering a beautiful performance last night AND showing up today sore, but inspired and ready to do more! And more we did!"
"Huge thank you to everyone who voted for #teamBabiesAndBallroom and everyone who tuned in to make @dancingabc the biggest show of the night! #DWTS #SoreButHappy," Chmerkovskiy added.
On Monday's DWTS season 25 kick-off, Team Babies and Ballroom made their debut dancing the cha cha to Kesha and the Dap-Kings Horn's track "Woman." Lachey and Chmerkovskiy were awarded three '7's for a total of 21 out of 30 points, putting them near the top of the pack.
ET caught up with the dynamic duo after their performance. See what they had to say about their dance debut in the video below.
Dancing With the Stars returns next Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.