Maluma Opens Up About Dating Rumors and Why He Wants to Be a Young Dad (Exclusive)

At just 23 years old, the Colombian superstar has amassed millions in record sales and billions of views on YouTube with his Spanish-language hits. Maluma’s most recent chart-topping smash is the infectious bop “Felices los 4,” which was nominated for two Latin GRAMMY awards last year. The sultry music video finds Maluma doing all kinds of steamy things (literally -- a shower scene!) with his co-star, model Natalia Barulich.

The pair was spotted getting cozy together in Italy last week, so now, fans are thirsty for answers: could it be “Felices los 2!?”

“Uh, maybe!?” Maluma said, laughing, when he spoke with ET on Thursday at the Forum in Los Angeles. Without revealing too much, Maluma explained, “I'm happy. I'm happy I'm living a very beautiful experience and I'm very young, so I think that's a perfect moment to keep growing as an artist and as a person too.”

The “Corazon” singer, who turns 24 on Jan. 28, also got candid about his goal of becoming a young dad. He joked that he already feels like a father to his four dogs, but later added, “I don’t know when. It's not the right moment right now because I'm working, I have a lot of things happening in my life, my mind. But yeah, before [my] thirties, I think I will want to have a child.”

For now, Maluma’s “baby” is his career. After solidifying superstardom in the Hispanic market, he’s determined to cross over with an English-language album, F.A.M.E, (Faith, Alma, Music, Essence) which drops later this year.

“[I’ve been] working with all the biggest producers in the American industry, Timbaland, Burns, JKash,” he dished to ET. “It was a great experience to sing for the first time in English and experiment with new sounds… I’m mixing the American industry with Latin industry, Latin music with American music, American producers with Latin producers, so that's going to be the perfect balance in the album. I’m pretty sure you’re going to like it,” Maluma said, smiling big.

New music also means lots of live performances! Kicking off March 23, Maluma will embark on his second U.S. tour, but this time, he’s playing arenas and everything is going to be bigger and better!

“It’s going to be awesome!” he gushed. “Double dancers, double lights, we're going to have an incredible show. I’m working with a huge team, they're working with me talking about the choreography, talking about the things we're bringing in new to this concept… it’s going to be like a roller coaster… You guys are going to cry, then you’re going to start jumping! And, I have a lot of surprises for you!”

Maluma confirmed that he’ll continue his long-standing tradition of serenading (and sometimes, kissing!) a lucky lady onstage, but said he’s still working on getting his famous collaborators to stop by.

“Marc [Anthony] is one of my best friends, I hope he can come. I’m going to tell Shakira, and let’s see if Ricky Martin wants to be a part of it too!”

Tickets for Maluma’s F.A.M.E tour are on sale now.

