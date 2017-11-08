Mama Joyce Crashes Daughter Kandi Burruss’ Xscape Rehearsal and She Has Notes -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Mama Joyce has opinions, and she’s not afraid to share them!

Kandi Burruss’ mom pops up on the second episode of Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, and ET has your exclusive first look. The Real Housewives of Atlanta breakout crashes one of the band’s rehearsals ahead of their big BET Awards performance, and let’s just say she’s less than impressed with their set.

Joyce asks the group to run through their performance for her, which they begrudgingly agree to.

“You know Mama Joyce,” Tiny Harris comments in a confessional. “She’s always been hard on everybody. She knows how it goes, she knows what it’s supposed to sound like. So, we better be on point, ‘cause Mama Joyce is in the building.”