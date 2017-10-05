Mama June's Pregnant Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Reveals the Gender of Her Baby
Mama June's daughter, Pumpkin, is excited about becoming a mom.
The 17-year-old reality star is expecting her first child, and in a preview of the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, reveals she's having a baby girl. Pumpkin bites into a cupcake, which has pink filling on the inside, signaling she's going to have a daughter.
“I think [little sister] Alana’s going to flip her sh** because, you know, she’s the baby girl of the family, and now she’s not going to be no more," Pumpkin says about the news, referring to 12-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
Of course, Pumpkin herself is overjoyed, given that she hasn't exactly kept her preference for a daughter a secret.
“I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!” she said.
“I don’t think you guys are ready for another little me!" she added. "I really don't."
And Pumpkin already has a set of rules for her little one.
"The only thing I fear about raising a little girl is the fact that she's gonna want to date, and that is not on my f**king list," she explains. "She's at least going to have to be 45 before she goes on her first date."
She's also already weighing her baby's pageant options. The Shannon family shot to fame after Honey Boo Boo's infamous episode on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras.
"I don't think I'm gonna let the baby, you know, do pageants, because pageants are f**king expensive," she notes. "And I'm already going to be buying f**king diapers. But, I mean, she is going to be pretty because look at me, though. She might be in a pageant or two."
Mama June: From Not to Hot returns for season two on WEtv in January 2018.
