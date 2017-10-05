Mama June's Pregnant Daughter Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Reveals the Gender of Her Baby

“I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!” she said.

“I don’t think you guys are ready for another little me!" she added. "I really don't."

And Pumpkin already has a set of rules for her little one.

"The only thing I fear about raising a little girl is the fact that she's gonna want to date, and that is not on my f**king list," she explains. "She's at least going to have to be 45 before she goes on her first date."

She's also already weighing her baby's pageant options. The Shannon family shot to fame after Honey Boo Boo's infamous episode on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras.

"I don't think I'm gonna let the baby, you know, do pageants, because pageants are f**king expensive," she notes. "And I'm already going to be buying f**king diapers. But, I mean, she is going to be pretty because look at me, though. She might be in a pageant or two."

Mama June: From Not to Hot returns for season two on WEtv in January 2018.

