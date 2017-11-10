Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz Tease 'Even Darker' Moments on 'This Is Us' (Exclusive)

The Pearsons are about to fall on even tougher times, according to the women in the family.

ET caught up with both Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore, who portray Kate and Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us, following Tuesday's intense episode, and got some clues as to what viewers can expect in the coming weeks.

On this week's This Is Us, Kevin Pearson (Justin Hartley) dumps Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) as he continues to battle an addiction to pain pills. Meanwhile, Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown) and his wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), struggle to figure out what is best for their foster child whose mother is behind bars.

The only lighter moment in the episode comes from Kate, who is celebrating being pregnant, and determining whether she wants to just go ahead and marry Toby (Chris Sullivan) at the courthouse.