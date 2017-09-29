Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown Send Chrissy Metz Sweet Birthday Messages: 'You Are Such a Gift’

Happy Birthday, Chrissy Metz!

The actress turned 37 on Friday and her This Is Us family wasted no time in sending her sweet birthday messages.

“Happiest Bday to this gem of a human & friend,” Mandy Moore wrote on Instagram, alongside a cute photo of the two. “You are such a gift in every way, @chrissymetz and I’m beyond thrilled that the whole world gets to see and experience it for themselves! Enjoy your day!!”