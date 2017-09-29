Mandy Moore and Sterling K. Brown Send Chrissy Metz Sweet Birthday Messages: 'You Are Such a Gift’
Happy Birthday, Chrissy Metz!
The actress turned 37 on Friday and her This Is Us family wasted no time in sending her sweet birthday messages.
“Happiest Bday to this gem of a human & friend,” Mandy Moore wrote on Instagram, alongside a cute photo of the two. “You are such a gift in every way, @chrissymetz and I’m beyond thrilled that the whole world gets to see and experience it for themselves! Enjoy your day!!”
WATCH: 'This Is Us' Premiere: Chrissy Metz & Chris Sullivan on Those 'Mind-Blowing Clues About Jack's Death
Sterling K. Brown also sent Metz a cute congratulatory message.
“It's @ChrissyMetz 's Birthday!!!!! Happy Birthday, Sister!!!” he wrote on Twitter.
The show’s official Twitter account also shared a sweet birthday message.
“Happy birthday to the wonderful @ChrissyMetz!” the tweet read. “We made you a little something. #ThisIsUs”
EXCLUSIVE: Chrissy Metz Reveals Why She's 'Not in Any Rush' to Get Engaged
ET recently caught up with the Emmy-nominated actress, where she told ET’s Kevin Frazier that she and boyfriend Josh Stancil, a cameraman on This Is Us, aren’t in any rush to walk down the aisle.
Watch the video below for more on that interview: