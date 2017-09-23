News

Mandy Moore Celebrates Engagement Party -- See the Pics!

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Mandy Moore engagement ring at 2017 Emmys
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Mandy Moore is celebrating her engagement!

The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to document the sweet engagement party her friend, Raina Penchansky, threw for her.

"rp1313 is the bestest friend ever," Moore captioned a video showing off her bridal emoji pictionary, before sharing more of the event attended by Penchansky, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Ashley Streicher, Minka Kelly and her This Is Us co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson.

mandy_moore_pictionary
Photo: Instagram
mandy_moore_engagement_party
Photo: Instagram
mandyengagementparty2
Photo: Instagram

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore's Engagement Confirmed By 'This Is Us' Co-Stars Chris Sullivan & Jon Huertas

Though the event also celebrated Moore's fiance, Taylor Goldsmith, the afternoon was clearly all about her. 

"Celebrating our boo @mandymooremm," Gibson Tuttle wrote alongside a snap of a crown. 

mandyengagementparty3
Photo: Instagram
mika_engagement_party
Photo: Instagram
mandy_moore_engagementparty
Photo: Instagram

EXCLUSIVE: Milo Ventimiglia on 'This Is Us' Wife Mandy Moore's Engagement: 'I'm Incredibly Happy for Her'

ET spoke with Moore at the Emmys on Sunday, where she admitted that she hadn't had time to really think about a wedding -- but she couldn't help but gush about her stunning engagement ring. 

"He did a very good job," she shared. "Yeah, I'm not an engagement ring kind of girl."

"I'm a bashful girl and I didn't think I really wanted one, but then -- I'm very happy with this," she added. "Because you can see my skin underneath. I like that."

