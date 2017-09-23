Mandy Moore Celebrates Engagement Party -- See the Pics!
Mandy Moore is celebrating her engagement!
The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to document the sweet engagement party her friend, Raina Penchansky, threw for her.
"rp1313 is the bestest friend ever," Moore captioned a video showing off her bridal emoji pictionary, before sharing more of the event attended by Penchansky, Sarah Gibson Tuttle, Ashley Streicher, Minka Kelly and her This Is Us co-star, Susan Kelechi Watson.
Though the event also celebrated Moore's fiance, Taylor Goldsmith, the afternoon was clearly all about her.
"Celebrating our boo @mandymooremm," Gibson Tuttle wrote alongside a snap of a crown.
ET spoke with Moore at the Emmys on Sunday, where she admitted that she hadn't had time to really think about a wedding -- but she couldn't help but gush about her stunning engagement ring.
"He did a very good job," she shared. "Yeah, I'm not an engagement ring kind of girl."
"I'm a bashful girl and I didn't think I really wanted one, but then -- I'm very happy with this," she added. "Because you can see my skin underneath. I like that."
