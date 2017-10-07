Mandy Moore Gets Upper Endoscopy to Determine If She Has Celiac Disease -- See the Pic
Mandy Moore is putting her health first.
The This Is Us star took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to reveal that she had an upper endoscopy.
"Grog city," she wrote alongside a video of herself in the hospital. "Just had an upper endoscopy to officially see whether or not I have celiac (only way to diagnost)...thing are looking 👌)."
This isn't the first time Moore has found herself in recovery this year. In fact, the 33-year-old actress needed stitches just last month after having a run-in with a "shower door handle."
"Real talk: How does a girl get rid of a black eye pronto? Any helpful hints (minus Ice and arnica??)," she wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @stokerplasticsurgery for coming in at 9 p.m. to sew me up!! Never had stitches or a black eye before... what a day!"
