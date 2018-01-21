Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell & More Best Dressed at 2018 SAG Awards

The ladies dressed to impress at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!



Following the red carpet black out at the 2018 Golden Globes earlier this month, the stars stepped out to Sunday's awards show in Los Angeles in a variety of bright and beautiful numbers that certainly made a statement.



Now, ET's rounded up our favorite (and not so favorite!) looks from the evening.



Mandy Moore rocked one of the most popular colors of the night, cobalt blue. The This Is Us star was a dreamy delight in a custom embroidered sequin slip dress from the Ralph Lauren collection. She accentuated the pretty hue with matching eyeshadow and a small clutch.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Making history as the award show's first-ever host, Kristen Bell certainly didn't disappoint with her first outfit of the night. The Good Place star wowed in a bright pink princess gown by J. Mendel, topping off the delicate, embroidered piece with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and Platinum Jewelry, a box clutch and soft makeup.

Getty Images

On trend with all the emerald accessories we saw at the Globes, Reese Witherspoon took it to a whole new level by matching her green jewels to her stunning, off-the-shoulder dress by Zac Posen. The Big Little Lies star's bouncy waves and flawless glow gave the ensemble an extra boost of elegance.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As much as we loved what most of the stars were wearing at the SAG Awards, there were a few looks that unfortunately missed the mark.



GLOW star Kate Nash opted for a ruffled, powder blue dress that featured puffy layers and sheer panels in all the wrong spots.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

And while we typically are in awe of everything Jackie Cruz wears, we weren't totally feeling this pastel purple feather gown by Rami Kadi. The Orange Is the New Black star accessorized it with a sparkly headpiece, which was a bit over the top.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner Image

Sally Hawkins went extra bold with her look, donning a Dior ensemble that featured a mix of bright colors. Although we appreciate what she was trying to attempt here, this getup felt like an optical illusion.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Click through the slideshow below to see more of the biggest red carpet hits and misses!



RELATED CONTENT:



'Stranger Things' Kids Turn the 2018 SAG Awards Red Carpet Upside Down -- See Their Flawless Looks!



All the Details on Kristen Bell's Red Carpet Look at the 2018 SAG Awards (Exclusive)



The Best (and Worst!) Dressed Stars at the 2018 SAG Awards

Related Gallery