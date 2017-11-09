Mandy Moore Reveals Her Holiday Hack as She Prepares to Host 'Friendsgiving' (Exclusive)
Fall is Mandy Moore's season!
ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the This Is Us star at the "Fall for Friendsgiving" event at The Eveleigh restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday, where she opened up about preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with the help of her soon-to-be mother-in-law and American Express.
"I'll be co-hosting Thanksgiving with my future mother-in-law, and I'm super excited about it because I love this time of year," Moore said. "I’ve partnered with American Express and their Blue Cash Everyday card, which I use every day, and it gives you cash back on things that you purchase all the time, like groceries, which is really helpful during the holidays, especially if you’re going to be hosting."
"It felt like a really organic fit to get together and celebrate all things Friendsgiving," she added.
Moore may call it "Friendsgiving," but she said this year is all about fusing her and fiance Taylor Goldsmith's families together after revealing their engagement in September. The actress and American Express spokesperson will be bringing everyone together for a "casual" potluck.
"Every family member, well, my immediate family, we’re all going to be celebrating this year, but then a ton of friends [will come too]. So it feels a little bit less formal, more casual. It has, like, the potluck vibe," she described. "People all sort of come in and out as the day goes on, like, come for a drink, come back later for pie. It’s super fun."
"That's kind of the highlight of the day, right?" she asked. "[It's the] most important part."
Thanksgiving isn't about tradition for Moore, it's about coming together.
"I have sort of... bucked norms and not had the traditional Thanksgiving for the past couple of years, and sort of incorporated Friendsgiving into my life more," she explained.
"I love the holidays. I love this time of year," she shared. "I just get giddy."
For more holiday hacks, from simple recipes to DIY décor, check out AmericanExpress.com/Friendsgiving.