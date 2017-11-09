Mandy Moore Reveals Her Holiday Hack as She Prepares to Host 'Friendsgiving' (Exclusive)

Fall is Mandy Moore's season!

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the This Is Us star at the "Fall for Friendsgiving" event at The Eveleigh restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday, where she opened up about preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving this year with the help of her soon-to-be mother-in-law and American Express.

"I'll be co-hosting Thanksgiving with my future mother-in-law, and I'm super excited about it because I love this time of year," Moore said. "I’ve partnered with American Express and their Blue Cash Everyday card, which I use every day, and it gives you cash back on things that you purchase all the time, like groceries, which is really helpful during the holidays, especially if you’re going to be hosting."

"It felt like a really organic fit to get together and celebrate all things Friendsgiving," she added.