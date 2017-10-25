Mandy Moore Says Having Children Is ‘Definitely the Next Chapter’ for Her
Mandy Moore has motherhood on the brain.
While the 33-year-old actress is already mom to triplets onscreen as Rebecca Pearson in NBC’s This Is Us, Moore has big plans to take the role over to her personal life “sooner rather than later.”
“I’ve always wanted to be a mom,” she says in a preview clip for Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist. “I think that’s definitely the next chapter for me.”
The star, who got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Taylor Goldsmith, in September, says when it comes to deciding when to start a family, she’s been “waiting for the right person and the right time.”
“Gotta figure it out with the show and how I can kinda time it out correctly,” she says with a laugh on how a future pregnancy would affect the NBC hit drama.
“They can alter my body, I can hold a lot of bags,” she jokes. This isn’t the first time Moore has spoken out about wanting to become a parent.
"I want to have kids in the next couple of years," the actress confessed in an interview with Byrdie magazine last year. "I always said that I want to take care of myself to the best of my ability before I venture into that phase of my life."
Moore’s full interview with Geist airs Sunday on NBC’s Sunday TODAY With Willie Geist.
