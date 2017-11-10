Mandy Moore Says Her Wedding Will Be An 'Elevated House Party,' Reveals Her 3 Must-Haves (Exclusive)

Mandy Moore has already started planning her dream wedding.

The This Is Us star sat down with ET's Lauren Zima at Eveleigh Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, where she revealed what her three wedding must-haves are.

"We want to have a friend officiate. So, feeling that connection with our friends, and our friend group, and having them feel a part of it," Moore, 33, shared. The singer-turned-actress got engaged to her musician fiancé in September after dating for two years. "I think I want to maybe do it at our home, like, do it very privately."

"And other than that, maybe have music! I want music to have an important thread throughout," she added. "Find a way to incorporate Taylor [Goldsmith], or some of our musician friends, or something. So make it feel very much like us. A slightly more elevated house party, nothing fancy."