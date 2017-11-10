Mandy Moore Says Her Wedding Will Be An 'Elevated House Party,' Reveals Her 3 Must-Haves (Exclusive)
Mandy Moore has already started planning her dream wedding.
The This Is Us star sat down with ET's Lauren Zima at Eveleigh Restaurant in West Hollywood, California, on Thursday, where she revealed what her three wedding must-haves are.
"We want to have a friend officiate. So, feeling that connection with our friends, and our friend group, and having them feel a part of it," Moore, 33, shared. The singer-turned-actress got engaged to her musician fiancé in September after dating for two years. "I think I want to maybe do it at our home, like, do it very privately."
"And other than that, maybe have music! I want music to have an important thread throughout," she added. "Find a way to incorporate Taylor [Goldsmith], or some of our musician friends, or something. So make it feel very much like us. A slightly more elevated house party, nothing fancy."
RELATED: Mandy Moore Reveals Her Holiday Hack as She Prepares to Host 'Friendsgiving'
The "Candy" singer also shared how therapy has helped her grow as a person.
"I’m a huge proponent of therapy. I think everyone should be if they have the means to find a way to talk to somebody. It’s so vital. It was vital to me," Moore said. "It’s been vital to me in so many, like, different junctures of my life. And especially helpful and most poignant during moments in my life where I didn’t think that I needed it. There wasn’t any pressing issue to necessarily address. I find that’s when it’s the most beneficial."
"I don’t think I would have found myself in a happy and healthy relationship had I not done the work on myself first," she continued. "I needed to get there before being completely open and ready to find the love that I’ve been lucky enough to find. I definitely don’t think we would have found each other before I was ready to do that work."
RELATED: Mandy Moore Says Having Children Is ‘Definitely the Next Chapter’ for Her
As far as what's next for the actress?
"If we’re lucky enough to continue doing the show for the next couple of years, that’s definitely where my priority lies," Moore shared. "And the rest of everything will fall into place the way it’s supposed to. I’m not going to put pressure on myself or stress about it too much. I want to enjoy everything."
Additionally, Moore is also fighting back against body shamers.
"As I’ve gotten older, I really could care less about what other people think. I try to take care of myself, and I feel good about where I am," she added.
For more on Moore, watch below.