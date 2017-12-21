Mandy Moore Shares Her Adventurous Honeymoon Plans

Mandy Moore's idea of a perfect honeymoon is pretty unconventional.

The This Is Us star covers the January issue of Shape magazine and reveals that she's pitched fiance Taylor Goldsmith a more adventurous getaway once they wed.

“I do want to climb Mount Kilimanjaro," she shares. The dormant volcano in Tanzania is the highest mountain in Africa.

"That’s a bucket list item -- maybe on the next hiatus," Moore continues. "I’ve already told Taylor that I may incorporate it into the honeymoon.”

The couple may have to wrap up some home repairs before they jet off to another continent. "My life has changed exponentially in that short time," she explains. "I moved out of a home that I had lived in for 14 years, I started a new relationship, I’m on a show that changed everything for me."

The 33-year-old actress-singer adds, "My man and I found a house and are doing renovations. When we move, I’ll feel like I finally have a place to hang my hat. We can set up the record player! I’ll know where my brown sweater is! And we can start a family, hopefully sooner rather than later, and establish our own traditions."

As for how she keeps healthy and fit amid her busy schedule, Moore notes, "I’m learning what it takes to love myself fully though exercise, healthy eating, and monitoring my inner voice in an effort to keep it positive. By self-prioritizing, I feel healthier, more centered, and therefore more confident."

At this year's Emmy Awards, Moore gushed over her fiance and flashed her engagement ring. "He did a very good job," Moore said of the Dawes rocker's taste in rings. "Yeah, I'm not an engagement ring kind of girl. I'm a bashful girl and I didn't think I really wanted one, but then -- I'm very happy with this."

