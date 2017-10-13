Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Throwback Pics With Fiance Taylor Goldsmith: 'Missing This Guy'

ET caught up with Moore on the Emmys red carpet last month, where she showed off her engagement ring, after the Dawes frontman popped the question just a few days earlier.

"He did a very good job," she gushed. "I'm a bashful girl and I didn't think I really wanted one, but then -- I'm very happy with this, because you can see my skin underneath. I like that."

See more in the video below.