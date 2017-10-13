News

Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Throwback Pics With Fiance Taylor Goldsmith: 'Missing This Guy'

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Mandy Moore at SiriusXM
Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images

Mandy Moore is missing her boo!

The This Is Us star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet flashback pic honoring her fiance, Taylor Goldsmith. 

"Missing this guy a lot today. Absence makes the [heart] grow fonder, right?" Moore captioned a pic of herself and Goldsmith in the car on the way to the Emmys on her Instagram story.

mandy_moore_taylor_goldsmith_instagram_stories
Photo: Instagram

RELATED: Mandy Moore Celebrates Engagement Party -- See the Pics!

"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍," the 33-year-old actress wrote alongside another pic, showcasing their full Emmy ensembles. 

RELATED: Mandy Moore's Ex Ryan Adams Supports Her for 'This Is Us' Season Premiere: 'Rooting for You'

ET caught up with Moore on the Emmys red carpet last month, where she showed off her engagement ring, after the Dawes frontman popped the question just a few days earlier.

"He did a very good job," she gushed. "I'm a bashful girl and I didn't think I really wanted one, but then -- I'm very happy with this, because you can see my skin underneath. I like that."

See more in the video below. 