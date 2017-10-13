Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Throwback Pics With Fiance Taylor Goldsmith: 'Missing This Guy'
Mandy Moore is missing her boo!
The This Is Us star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet flashback pic honoring her fiance, Taylor Goldsmith.
"Missing this guy a lot today. Absence makes the [heart] grow fonder, right?" Moore captioned a pic of herself and Goldsmith in the car on the way to the Emmys on her Instagram story.
"#FBF to Emmy Sunday when this guy flew across the country the morning of just to share the day with me. 😍😍😍😍," the 33-year-old actress wrote alongside another pic, showcasing their full Emmy ensembles.
ET caught up with Moore on the Emmys red carpet last month, where she showed off her engagement ring, after the Dawes frontman popped the question just a few days earlier.
"He did a very good job," she gushed. "I'm a bashful girl and I didn't think I really wanted one, but then -- I'm very happy with this, because you can see my skin underneath. I like that."
