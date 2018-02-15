Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Throwback 'Princess Diaries' Photo

Mandy Moore was in full-on nostalgia mode on Thursday, posting a throwback photo from her Princess Diary days.

The Throwback Thursday photo shows Moore, now 33, alongside the legendary Julie Andrews and Princess Diaries co-star Heather Matarazzo.

"16 year old me with the inimitable @JulieAndrews and @HeatherMatarazz on the set of #theprincessdiaries. #tbt #thosecurlstho," she wrote on Twitter.

The talented actress-musician has come a long way since then, continuing her music career, succeeding in voice acting and starring in higher-profile roles. She won widespread acclaim for her breakout role as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama This Is Us and picked up a Screen Actors Guild award win and a Golden Globes nomination.

And she's not the only Princess Diaries alum to be struck by nostalgia.

Just last year, co-star Anne Hathaway celebrated the 16th anniversary of the movie on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Princess (Thanks Garry) #sweetsixteen #mia4evah," referring to director Garry Marshall.

Let's hope that talk of a third Princess Diaries film becomes a reality.

Watch Julie Andrews discuss the possibility of a third film in the video below.

