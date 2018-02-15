News

Mandy Moore Shares Sweet Throwback 'Princess Diaries' Photo

By Brian Haas‍
Actress Mandy Moore arrives for the world premiere of 'The Princess Diaries' July 29, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA.
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Mandy Moore was in full-on nostalgia mode on Thursday, posting a throwback photo from her Princess Diary days.

The Throwback Thursday photo shows Moore, now 33, alongside the legendary Julie Andrews and Princess Diaries co-star Heather Matarazzo.

"16 year old me with the inimitable @JulieAndrews and @HeatherMatarazz on the set of #theprincessdiaries. #tbt #thosecurlstho," she wrote on Twitter.

The talented actress-musician has come a long way since then, continuing her music career, succeeding in voice acting and starring in higher-profile roles. She won widespread acclaim for her breakout role as Rebecca Pearson in the NBC drama This Is Us and picked up a Screen Actors Guild award win and a Golden Globes nomination.

And she's not the only Princess Diaries alum to be struck by nostalgia. 

Just last year, co-star Anne Hathaway celebrated the 16th anniversary of the movie on Instagram, writing, "Happy Birthday Princess (Thanks Garry) #sweetsixteen #mia4evah," referring to director Garry Marshall.

Let's hope that talk of a third Princess Diaries film becomes a reality.

Watch Julie Andrews discuss the possibility of a third film in the video below.

