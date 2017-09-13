Mandy Moore Sports Engagement Ring After Boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith Reportedly Proposed -- See the Pic!
Congratulations are in order for Mandy Moore!
The This Is Us star is engaged to her boyfriend of two years,Taylor Goldsmith, entertainment journalist Marc Malkin reported on Facebook on Wednesday.
After the report, the 33-year-old actress was spotted out and about rocking what appears to be an engagement ring on that finger.
ET has reached out to Moore’s reps.
This is just about the only thing that can excite us more than season two of Moore’s show, This Is Us!
