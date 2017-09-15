Mandy Moore Steps Out for First Red Carpet Appearance Since Engagement -- See the Sparkler!

On Thursday, ET spoke with Moore's This Is Us co-stars, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, about their TV mom's exciting engagement, which Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas confirmed one day earlier.

Both Hartley, who is engaged to Chrishell Stause, and Brown couldn't stop gushing about how excited they were for their co-star and friend.

“Hugs and kisses and all love. She sent it on our text thread when she showed us the ring, and we were all so excited for her," Brown told ET. "Taylor’s such a great guy, and they’re so beautiful together. I couldn’t be happier for her.”

Hear more of what they had to say in the video below.