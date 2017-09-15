Mandy Moore Steps Out for First Red Carpet Appearance Since Engagement -- See the Sparkler!
Mandy Moore shows off her new bling!
The This Is Us star made her first red carpet appearance since getting engaged to Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy party at Sunset Tower in Hollywood, California, on Friday night.
The 33-year-old actress looking stunning in a black sequin dress with a cropped sweater and high slit, hair in an updo and flawless makeup. While her musician fiance was noticeably absent from her side, Moore was all smiles as she posed for the cameras with a huge sparkler on her ring finger.
Moore has yet to address her engagement, but the stunning rock speaks for itself!
On Thursday, ET spoke with Moore's This Is Us co-stars, Justin Hartley and Sterling K. Brown, about their TV mom's exciting engagement, which Chris Sullivan and Jon Huertas confirmed one day earlier.
Both Hartley, who is engaged to Chrishell Stause, and Brown couldn't stop gushing about how excited they were for their co-star and friend.
“Hugs and kisses and all love. She sent it on our text thread when she showed us the ring, and we were all so excited for her," Brown told ET. "Taylor’s such a great guy, and they’re so beautiful together. I couldn’t be happier for her.”
