Mandy Moore Totally Fangirls Over Olympian Adam Rippon

Mandy Moore is Team USA!

The 33-year-old actress appears on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and while at the daytime talk show, she got to meet Olympian Adam Rippon. Needless to say, she was thrilled and posted a photo to Instagram of her wearing Rippon's bronze medal while posing with the 28-year-old figure skater.

"This happened backstage at @theellenshow and I’m not sure I will ever recover," she gushed in the caption. "@adaripp, you are EVERYTHING and then some. Can’t wait to watch you continue to take the world by storm."

She excitedly added, "ALSO, he let me wear his medal."

In addition to fangirling over Rippon, Moore also shares with DeGeneres how she's able to cry on demand when filming the extremely emotional scenes in This Is Us.

"I have to mentally wake up that morning and mentally prepare myself, like, I'm going to have to cry," she explains. "My trick is I will have to pick a song at random that's sort of sad that evokes some sort of emotion in me, and I will listen to it incessantly."

As for her co-star, Sterling K. Brown, Moore says he has no trouble crying at the drop of a hat. "I feel like he's just literally, 'Which eye? Which eye do you want the tear to come from?'" she quips. "I think he can do just a single, cinematic tear. I cannot do that."

Moore's emotions were certainly running high when she met Rippon, but she's not the only actress that's a fan of the figure skater.

Sally Field tried to set him up with her son, Sam Greisman. Check out the hilarious mother-son text exchange:

