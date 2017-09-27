Mandy Moore's Ex-Husband Ryan Adams Supports Her for 'This Is Us' Season Premiere: 'Rooting for You'
Ryan Adams is a supportive ex!
The 42-year-old singer-songwriter tweeted out at his former wife, Mandy Moore, on Tuesday ahead of the This Is Us season two premiere.
"How’s everyone doing?? You with us?" Moore tweeted out to her fans, to which Adams replied, "Always! Rooting for you."
And Adams is clearly not the only one rooting! Moore stepped out in a Rosie Assoulin dress at the This Is Us premiere on Tuesday, as the NBC drama avoided any sophomore slumps, seeing record-high viewers for the show's intense season premiere.
ET spoke to This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who praised Moore's performance on the show, adding that he expects this to be a year when fans take even greater notice of what the 33-year-old actress can do.
“Personally for me, I think Mandy has been underrated with what she’s doing on the show. This season is her basically stepping up and announcing, ‘I’m not playing right now,’” he explained. “That seems like a very simple thing -- to explode in raw, powerful grief in a wide shot -- but it’s not an easy thing to do. To me, it’s stunning.”
This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
