Mandy Moore's Ex-Husband Ryan Adams Supports Her for 'This Is Us' Season Premiere: 'Rooting for You'

ET spoke to This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman, who praised Moore's performance on the show, adding that he expects this to be a year when fans take even greater notice of what the 33-year-old actress can do.

“Personally for me, I think Mandy has been underrated with what she’s doing on the show. This season is her basically stepping up and announcing, ‘I’m not playing right now,’” he explained. “That seems like a very simple thing -- to explode in raw, powerful grief in a wide shot -- but it’s not an easy thing to do. To me, it’s stunning.”