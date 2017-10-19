Mandy Moore's Figure-Hugging Floral Dress Is Perfect for Any Cocktail Party
Mandy Moore is so good at playing "dress up."
Per usual, the 33-year-old actress looked stunning in a low-cut floral dress that she paired with simple black strappy heels for a Variety event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Moore managed to look even more elegant by sweeping her hair back into a low bun, throwing on some red lipstick and wearing chic drop earrings.
The This Is Us star was clearly feeling her style as she posted several photos on Instagram. "Always happy for an excuse to play dress up with my favorite sisters," she wrote. "Bless @jennstreicher for helping me cover my hormonal cheek breakout and slapping on a red lip.... and @streicherhair for the sleek knot: Love ❤️ them so."
Moore will soon be shopping for wedding dresses as she recently got engaged to her beau, Taylor Goldsmith. In an exclusive interview with ET, the newly engaged star admitted that the wedding planning hasn't started just yet.
"I'm not even thinking about that. I think it was like, gotta get through tonight," she said, recalling the proposal. "One dress at a time."
