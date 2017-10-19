Mandy Moore's Figure-Hugging Floral Dress Is Perfect for Any Cocktail Party

Moore will soon be shopping for wedding dresses as she recently got engaged to her beau, Taylor Goldsmith. In an exclusive interview with ET, the newly engaged star admitted that the wedding planning hasn't started just yet.

"I'm not even thinking about that. I think it was like, gotta get through tonight," she said, recalling the proposal. "One dress at a time."

Check out more of our chat with Moore, who offers up a few more details on how Goldsmith popped the question!